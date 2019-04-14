Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.55.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas C. Silitch sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Pelletier sold 26,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $2,445,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,298,777. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,575,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,839. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $108.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.