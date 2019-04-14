PROUD Money (PROUD) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

PROUD Money (CURRENCY:PROUD) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, PROUD Money has traded 84.7% higher against the US dollar. PROUD Money has a market cap of $0.00 and $19.00 worth of PROUD Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PROUD Money coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PROUD Money alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.02383233 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010514 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000350 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000413 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001411 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000669 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PROUD Money Coin Profile

PROUD Money (PROUD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2016. PROUD Money’s total supply is 5,711,511,682 coins. The official website for PROUD Money is www.proud.money . PROUD Money’s official Twitter account is @PROUDmoneyWorld

PROUD Money Coin Trading

PROUD Money can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PROUD Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PROUD Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PROUD Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PROUD Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PROUD Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.