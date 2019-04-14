Proton Token Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $304,632.00 and approximately $125,551.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, BCEX, FCoin and LBank. Over the last week, Proton Token has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00379797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.01408499 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00219912 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00001621 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005868 BTC.

About Proton Token

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,393,756,400 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, DDEX, BitForex, LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

