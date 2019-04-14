Protective Insurance Corp (PTVCB) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 2.25% of Protective Insurance worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth about $24,922,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth about $23,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth about $12,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth about $12,337,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth about $11,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:PTVCB opened at $17.05 on Friday. Protective Insurance Corp has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $107.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

