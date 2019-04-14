Prospects brighten for US law to shield consumer data

Momentum is gaining for a privacy law which may rein in the ability of the biggest technology businesses to collect and distribute people’s personal information in Washington.

A federal law, the first of its kind from the U.S., will enable individuals to view or prohibit the use of the information. Firms would need consent to publish such details. The gains of Big Tech would likely shrink from its profitable business of creating personal information available to marketers so that they can pinpoint specific customers if it happens effect.

Behind the drive to get a law is currently increasing concern over data being compromised or spread by Facebook, Google and other tech giants that have earned wealth from distributing and collecting customer info.