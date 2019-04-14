ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) Shares Down 6.9%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) were down 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $32.97. Approximately 9,032,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 8,382,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $771,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,683,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,823,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

