ProQR Therapeutics (PRQR) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PRQR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of PRQR opened at $13.09 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $547.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

