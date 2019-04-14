Proofpoint (PFPT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Proofpoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Proofpoint from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on Proofpoint to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Proofpoint from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.68.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $122.55 on Wednesday. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $75.92 and a twelve month high of $130.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.15. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Darren Lee sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.43, for a total value of $918,987.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,452.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $152,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,294.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,958 shares of company stock worth $12,333,570. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.