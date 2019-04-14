ProAssurance (PRA) PT Lowered to $45.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of ProAssurance to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ProAssurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.62. ProAssurance has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

