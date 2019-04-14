Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,990 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (ASIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen lowered shares of AdvanSix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

ASIX stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. AdvanSix Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.98.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.07). AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $386.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AdvanSix’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

