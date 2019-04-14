Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,511 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 603,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,511 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 2.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 652,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

NYSE TPRE opened at $10.84 on Friday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 31,511 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/principal-financial-group-inc-sells-31511-shares-of-third-point-reinsurance-ltd-tpre.html.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.