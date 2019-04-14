Primoris Services Corp (PRIM) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of Primoris Services worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,561,000 after acquiring an additional 113,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Primoris Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,394,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,422,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 57.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Primoris Services by 143.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 36,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.42. Primoris Services Corp has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $877.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.70 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 235,751 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $4,891,833.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,162,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,878,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 599,274 shares of company stock worth $13,254,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

