PPL Corp (PPL) Holdings Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 2,395.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 72,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 476,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 23.47%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded PPL from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, Chairman William H. Spence sold 225,365 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $7,324,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 5,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $168,602.67. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at $475,479.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,851 shares of company stock worth $8,007,083 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

