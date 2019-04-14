POSCO (PKX) Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 105.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56,222 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 50.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of POSCO by 26.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKX. ValuEngine raised POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. POSCO has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

POSCO Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products.

