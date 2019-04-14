Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTLA. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $35.04 on Friday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 167.94% and a negative net margin of 872.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 40,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,513,771.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,146.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,335,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 119.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 380,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 207,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,880,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

