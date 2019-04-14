Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PTLA. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas increased their price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Shares of PTLA stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.39.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 872.72% and a negative return on equity of 167.94%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 40,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $1,513,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,146.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

