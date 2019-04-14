Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Holdings Raised by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Polaris Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 52.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 29.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Kevin M. Farr bought 1,125 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,358.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.17.

Shares of PII opened at $96.45 on Friday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $131.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.01. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

