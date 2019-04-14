Shares of Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) fell 28.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 770 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,800. Plus500 traded as low as GBX 397.18 ($5.19) and last traded at GBX 513.17 ($6.71). 1,954,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,440,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 719.40 ($9.40).

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Plus500 from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt raised Plus500 to an “add” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 546 ($7.13) price objective (down from GBX 1,052 ($13.75)) on shares of Plus500 in a report on Monday, February 18th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $561.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Plus500’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/plus500-plus-trading-down-28-7-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

About Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.