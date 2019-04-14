Planet Fitness (PLNT) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.04

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.04 and last traded at $71.85, with a volume of 17020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.36% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $13,172,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Berg sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.73, for a total transaction of $388,343.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,343.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,291 shares of company stock worth $29,813,238 in the last three months. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

