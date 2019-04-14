Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Receives $28.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $24.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $359,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,218,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $905,827,000 after buying an additional 6,343,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,849,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after buying an additional 195,398 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. 1,375,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.09. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.83%.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

