PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Receives $59.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

PJT Partners stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 176,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.47%.

In other PJT Partners news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $181,157.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 51,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul J. Taubman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $171,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 453,200 shares in the company, valued at $19,451,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 183,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

