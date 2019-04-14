PizzaCoin (PIZZA) Hits Market Capitalization of $235.00

PizzaCoin (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, PizzaCoin has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. PizzaCoin has a total market capitalization of $235.00 and $0.00 worth of PizzaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PizzaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00015968 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PizzaCoin Coin Profile

PizzaCoin (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. PizzaCoin’s total supply is 10,127,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,917 coins. PizzaCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PizzaCoin is pizzacoin.net

Buying and Selling PizzaCoin

PizzaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PizzaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PizzaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PizzaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

