PIVX (PIVX) Achieves Market Cap of $54.72 Million

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00018843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, CoinExchange and Binance. Over the last week, PIVX has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $54.72 million and $649,905.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00016651 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Livecoin, Bisq, Crex24, Coinroom, BiteBTC, Graviex, Upbit, Coinbe, CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

