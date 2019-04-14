Piper Jaffray Companies Trims Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) Target Price to $24.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price objective decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a mkt outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.38.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SYRS opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $221.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 3,038.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 533,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 167,503 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $1,311,548.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,986,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 372,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,048,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 161,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 763.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 78,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.