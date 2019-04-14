Pinnacle Bank Acquires 1,543 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pinnacle Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,359,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,749,000 after buying an additional 243,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after buying an additional 31,703 shares during the period. Yale University boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 8,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,393,000 after buying an additional 6,751,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after buying an additional 158,649 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 283,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 109,918 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.73 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $47.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.0816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

