Pigeoncoin Market Capitalization Tops $525,194.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $525,194.00 and $85,365.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012637 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00054263 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000617 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000581 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 2,267,691,876 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

