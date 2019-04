Pinterest intends to raise about $1.5 billion on its initial public offering of shares.

The digital scrapbooking website stated in a regulatory filing Monday it will place about 86.3 million shares up for sale in a price between $15 and $17 each. Pinterest is supplying 75 million Class A shares.

Pinterest claims over 250 million occupied users and more than two billion monthly searches.

The platform allows people to search for and”trap” images that interest them, while it’s fashion, sports, pets or traveling.

The San Francisco business had revenue of $756 million last year, a 60 percent bump from 2017.