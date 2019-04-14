Philosopher Stones (PHS) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

Philosopher Stones (CURRENCY:PHS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Philosopher Stones has a total market cap of $99,591.00 and $0.00 worth of Philosopher Stones was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Philosopher Stones has traded flat against the dollar. One Philosopher Stones coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Philosopher Stones alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.01553677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013215 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001712 BTC.

About Philosopher Stones

Philosopher Stones (PHS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2013. Philosopher Stones’ total supply is 6,014,340 coins. The official website for Philosopher Stones is philosopherstones.org

Philosopher Stones Coin Trading

Philosopher Stones can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philosopher Stones directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philosopher Stones should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philosopher Stones using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Philosopher Stones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philosopher Stones and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.