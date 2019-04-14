Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 30,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,687.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 20,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 20,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 40,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $612,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00.

On Thursday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $496,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $37,400.00.

On Monday, January 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 15,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.88. Opko Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.05 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Opko Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,276,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,133,000 after purchasing an additional 408,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Opko Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,660,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 614,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Opko Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,660,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 614,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Opko Health by 25.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,440,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,363,000 after buying an additional 897,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Opko Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 165,517 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Opko Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

