Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Position Trimmed by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 149,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $6,513,033.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 390,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,988,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,598,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,526 shares of company stock worth $14,346,539. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.61.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

