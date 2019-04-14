Pets at Home Group (PETS) Shares Down 14.3%

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) shares dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 139.90 ($1.83). Approximately 2,400,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163.20 ($2.13).

PETS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 96 ($1.25) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pets at Home Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 136.67 ($1.79).

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44.

About Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

