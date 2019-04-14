PETROLEO BRASIL/S (PBR.A) Stock Price Down 9.5%

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)’s share price fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.18. 30,663,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 8,584,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

The firm has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

