PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (PDRDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Get PERNOD RICARD S/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Barclays began coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an underperform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

PDRDY stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (PDRDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.