Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 4,674 Shares of Talend SA (TLND)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talend were worth $10,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Talend by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Talend by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Talend by 472.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Talend by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 160,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Talend by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Talend alerts:

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $110,262.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TLND opened at $52.00 on Friday. Talend SA has a twelve month low of $31.35 and a twelve month high of $73.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. Talend had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 123.26%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Talend SA will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Talend in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/peregrine-capital-management-llc-sells-4674-shares-of-talend-sa-tlnd.html.

Talend Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND).

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.