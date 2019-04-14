Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $49.81 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.4% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $49,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target (down from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,543.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,139.02.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,843.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,314,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

