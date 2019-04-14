Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Easterly Government Properties worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,993,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,375,000 after purchasing an additional 169,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,535,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,535,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,420 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,837,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,494,000 after purchasing an additional 407,761 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,166,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 333,300 shares during the period.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.72 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.55%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $147,062.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,125 shares of company stock worth $667,863. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

