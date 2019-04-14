Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

PFLT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of PFLT opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 48.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 12.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 42,346 shares during the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

