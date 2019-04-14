Peel Hunt Downgrades Fuller, Smith & Turner (FSTA) to Add

Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSTA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fuller, Smith & Turner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,183.33 ($15.46).

Shares of FSTA stock opened at GBX 1,150 ($15.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.84 million and a PE ratio of 19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12-month low of GBX 846 ($11.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,175 ($15.35).

In related news, insider Simon Emeny acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,082 ($14.14) per share, with a total value of £10,820 ($14,138.25).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

