Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGC. BidaskClub raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Boston Partners increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 803,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,221,000 after buying an additional 253,125 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,057,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Seidman Lawrence B purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,364,000 after buying an additional 83,659 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $527.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

