Peak Resorts (SKIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peak Resorts, Inc. is an owner and operator of ski resorts in the U.S. The resorts under the company’s umbrella offer a breadth of activities, services and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking and other summer activities. Its ski properties are located throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast United States. Peak Resorts, Inc. is headquartered in Wildwood, Missouri. “

SKIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $7.00 price target on Peak Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Peak Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIS opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Peak Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. Peak Resorts had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peak Resorts will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Peak Resorts’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peak Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Peak Resorts by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Peak Resorts by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Peak Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 438,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Peak Resorts by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 40,501 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

