Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 5.6% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $185.83 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $187.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.3242 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

