Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 39,255 shares.The stock last traded at $6.44 and had previously closed at $6.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa Murphy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Papa Murphy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Papa Murphy’s had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Papa Murphy’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 317,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Papa Murphy’s by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Papa Murphy’s by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,175 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Papa Murphy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Papa Murphy’s by 791.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Franchise, Company Stores, and Brand Funds. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 1,437 stores, including 1,294 franchised and 106 company-owned stores in 37 states, as well as 12 stores in Canada and 25 stores in the Middle East.

