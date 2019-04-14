Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Panhandle Royalty Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and management of mineral properties and the exploration for and development of oil and gas properties, principally involving wells located on the Company’s mineral interests. Panhandle and its wholly owned subsidiary, Wood Oil Company, mineral properties and other oil and gas interests are located primarily in Oklahoma New Mexico, Texas, and twenty other states. “

Separately, Scotiabank restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of PHX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 19,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,574. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.36 million, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.40. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Raphael D’amico bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $49,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1,818.9% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 295,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 280,245 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 106,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 265.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

