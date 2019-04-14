Pandacoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Pandacoin has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.