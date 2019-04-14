Pagegroup (PAGE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) target price on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 592.50 ($7.74).

Get Pagegroup alerts:

LON:PAGE opened at GBX 532.50 ($6.96) on Thursday. Pagegroup has a 12-month low of GBX 424.20 ($5.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20). The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Pagegroup’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 128,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £625,591.80 ($817,446.49). Also, insider Kelvin Stagg sold 19,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total value of £91,819.20 ($119,978.05).

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Pagegroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagegroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.