Pagegroup (MPGPF) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pagegroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS MPGPF opened at $6.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38. Pagegroup has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

