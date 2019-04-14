Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Packaging Corporation of America projects first-quarter 2019 earnings of around $1.97 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 27%. The company anticipates higher labor and benefits costs and other timing-related expenses in the first quarter of 2019. Though costs for freight and recycled fiber will be fairly flat, most of chemical and repair and materials costs will remain inflated. Further, seasonally colder weather will result in higher energy usage and wood costs. Further, the impact of annual maintenance outages at its mills in 2019 owing to lost volume, direct costs and amortized repair costs will collectively impact fiscal earnings per share by 59 cents. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Packaging Corp Of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Packaging Corp Of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.22.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $103.33 on Wednesday. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $124.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 32.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,767,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,607,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

