Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 7,357.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,203,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 2,582.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,143,000 after purchasing an additional 142,047 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 116.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 9.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 165,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $142.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $172,925.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,172,538 shares of company stock valued at $587,465,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

