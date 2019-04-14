PACCAR (PCAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.48.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 8,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $556,535.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R Preston Feight sold 3,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $221,722.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,345. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1,116.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

