Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG) Insider Buys £151.35 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,009 ($13.18) per share, for a total transaction of £151.35 ($197.77).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Gavin Hill acquired 15 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($13.45) per share, for a total transaction of £154.35 ($201.69).

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,052 ($13.75) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $601.66 million and a P/E ratio of 32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.17. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1-year low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,116 ($14.58).

Separately, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,075 ($14.05).

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

